All classified employees who have been continuously employed with the district from, prior to Jan. 1, 2016 through June 30, 2016, will receive a 2.66 percent increase on their 2015-2016 base hourly rate of pay.
The raise will cost the district approximately $175,000 annually, Northway said.
Classified employees are at-will employee groups within the district such as SPED para-educators, building aides, custodians, grounds, maintenance, food services staff, secretaries and nurses.
According to Northway, the district has about 340 classified staff.