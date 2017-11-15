Rumors that Marvin Diener, USD 231 head football coach, has resigned have been confirmed.

“Yes I did resign as head coach last week,” said Marvin Diener, head football coach. “My intent is to retire from teaching in Kansas after this school year, but that is still not official.”

Diener’s decision to “step aside” was first reported in 810varsity.com.

Diener came to GEHS in 2006, and he was one of six coaches in Kansas history to win six state titles and the only coach to win six championships at the 5A level, according to a 2011 Gardner News article. In 2011 Diener addressed the graduating class, and the Kansas City Chiefs named Diener Kansas High School Coach of the Week for the week ending Sept. 17, 2010. Diener has a B.S.E from Southwestern College of Winfield and a M.S. in Kinesiology from Kansas State University.

“I really appreciate the support of the community and school during my 12 years of coaching and teaching,” Diener said. “I will miss the boys and working with my staff, but I am very excited about the possibilities that still lay ahead for me in this final chapter of my working career. A final thanks goes out to my admin who have always been such a great support to me and my program.”

A job posting for head football coach was posted to the USD 231 website on Nov. 14. A link for the job description can be found at https://www.applitrack.com/gardneredgerton/onlineapp/jobpostings/view.asp?category=Supplementals.

According to the job posting, pay rate will be negotiated per the USD 231 Negotiated Agreement Supplemental Salary Schedule. Leeann Northway, USD 231 public information officer, said pay is dependent on eligible candidates. The district’s supplemental pay salary is available on the USD 231 website. Northway did not site an exact pay range.

Discussion regarding Diener’s resignation as coach began when a link from 810varsity was posted to local social media. According to the 810 varsity website: “. . . other long-time coach stepped aside as Marvin Diener stepped after 12 seasons at Gardner-Edgerton, which joins the Sunflower League next year. Diener finished with a 73-53 overall record, including a three-year span in 2008-2010 of 33-4 with a trip to the Kansas Class 5A state championship game. Diener arrived to GEHS after winning six state titles at Salina Central,” –810varsity.com

The complete article is available at:

http://www.810varsity.com/news_article/show/855841

According to a 2006 Topeka Capital Journal article, Diener left a “premiere” program in Salina for the resources available at USD 231. “ . . . . during his career at Central (Diener created) arguably the state’s premier football program. In 19 years at Central, Diener compiled a staggering 170-42 record (.801 win percentage) with 16 trips to the state playoffs and six state championships.” Complete article by Brent Maycock available at http://cjonline.com/stories/011306/pre_coach.shtml#.WgxhkTdrzcs