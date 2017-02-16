Carter Dewey scored 11 points, but it was not enough as the Pioneer Ridge seventh grade JV boys basketball team dropped a 38-36 decision at Eudora last week.
“It was a back and forth game and we played solid defense,” said Coach Matthew Nason. “I was proud of the effort.”
Besides Dewey, Chance Kitchen, Patrick Strick and Carson Sander had four points. Jordan Kilonzo and Kameron Koetters and Aiden Murr had three points. Isaac Meili and Jacob Dillon had two points.
Dewey’s 1 points not enough in Jag loss
