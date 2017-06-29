Construction on the new CVS Pharmacy at the corner of Main and Center continues to progress, according to Larry Powell, Gardner business and economic development director.

Several houses, sidewalk and trees were recently removed.

“The sidewalk has been removed to widen the street,” Powell said. “The trees were removed because they were in the wrong location. There is an approved landscape plan, which will be part of the finished project.”

Powell said there is not an updated schedule for road construction at this time. Site preparation for the new CVS Pharmacy began in earnest June 9 at the northwest corner of Center and Main Streets in Gardner. Five residential buildings were demolished and underground utility work continues.

Discussion regarding CVS construction has been ongoing for about two years.

CVS is expected to open by the end of the year, he said.