Dennis “Denny” LaVern Pritchard, 62, of Gardner, Kan passed away Feb. 14, 2017 at Veteran’s Hospital, KCMO.

Denny was born May 23, 1954 in Austin, TX to Dale “Sandy” Allen and Mary Opal (Klamm) Pritchard.

He was a life-long area resident of Johnson County and a graduate of Gardner Edgerton High School. Denny was a Seabee with the United States Navy. He was a retired member of the Ironworkers Union, Local #10 where he worked as a rod man. After retiring, he worked as a truck driver. Denny was an avid sports fan, loved leatherworking, and playing cards. He started game playing at the Mill Creek Activity Center. Denny loved his family and was very proud of them. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father. Denny is survived by his mother, Mary, Gardner, Kan; son, Shawn and wife Jennifer Pritchard, Kewaskum, Wis; daughter, Aimée and husband Jack Hruska, Lenexa, Kan; brothers, Kenny Pritchard and Brenda Maclachlan, Edgerton, Kan and David and wife Sharon Pritchard, Denton, Texas; sister, Deanna Shepherd, Topeka, Kan; four grandchildren: Brooke and Abigail Pritchard and Joséphine and Austin Hruska; one great-nephew, Lucas Pritchard and several nieces and nephews and his companion, Beth Banghart.

Funeral will be held 10:30 am Tues., Feb. 21, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Visitation 9:00 to 10:30 am before the service at the funeral home. Burial follows at Edgerton Cemetery, Edgerton, KS. Denny will be in state from 12:00 to 5:00 pm Mon., Feb. 20 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Grandpa Denny’s Education Fund to pay for the education costs of his grandchildren. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com