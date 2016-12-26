Della “Sissy” M. Royse, 85, passed away Dec. 23, 2016 at Meadowbrook Rehab Hospital in Gardner.

Della was born May 24, 1931 to Lillie Mae (Meade) and William Robert Bolte in Pittsburg. She was a graduate of Pittsburg High School. Della married Carl Royse in Pittsburg. They lived in Baxter Springs, Kan and later moved to Wichita Falls, Texas. After her husband’s death, Della moved to Northwest Arkansas. After the passing of her father, WR Bolte, she moved to Lenexa and then Gardner to be with Stacy’s family. Della was an assistant Director at the Helen Walton Day Care Center in Bentonville, Ark. She was a wonderful caretaker, especially for her family, including her great nieces and nephews. For niece Stacy’s family, Della was their “Angel on Earth”. She was a member of the Church of God. Della will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, and brother William “Bill” A. Bolte. Della is survived by her special nieces and nephews, Stacy and Sam Boyajian of Gardner and Mark and Jeanette Bolte of Grove, OK; great nieces and nephews Sammi, Aram, Sheila, and Abby.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Fri, Dec. 30, 2016 at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Pittsburg, Kan. Della will lie in state Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, 913-856-7111. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Great Plains SPCA. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.