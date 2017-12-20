Deborah “Deb” Wallace, 52, of Funk, Neb died Dec. 7, 2017 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Deb was born to Marlene (Lemberger) and Robert Crowell on July 25, 1965, in South Bay, Calif. She graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School in 1983 and attended Central Community College. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Health Information Management.

Deb married Dave Crist in 1983. They had four children together before divorcing in 1991. Deb loved spending time with her grandchildren, antiquing and vacationing in Florida. Her favorite place in the world was Cocoa Beach, Florida. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and her aunt Marilyn Carrico. She is survived by her parents, her three sons, Jason Crist and wife Amber, Josh Crist and Justin Crist, all of Gardner, Kan; daughter Jessica Etheridge and husband Ben of Hastings, Neb; six grandchildren, Jalyn, Blaize, Ashlynn, Remi, Kenzo, McKinley, with a seventh on the way; three siblings and spouses; Denise Breen and Tom of Houston, Texas, Bob Crowell and Paula of Ottawa, Kan, and Tim Crowell and Brandi of Edgerton, Kan; seven nieces and nephews; and long-time life partner and best friend, Steve Just of Funk, Neb.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm Dec. 30, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Deb’s name to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.