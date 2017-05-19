Jim Dean, retired from Central Bank, was recently named Gardner’s Citizen of the Year. Pictured are: Callie Stephens, Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce chair-elect; Jim Dean, retired; Michael Blanchard, Gardner Rotary Club president; and Steve Hines, chamber chairman. The award is co-sponsored by the Gardner Rotary Club and the recipient is awarded a Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary’s highest award. In addition, Jim Dean (and his wife Connie) will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2017 Johnson County Fair Parade. Submitted photo

Jim Dean and Gardner Price Chopper were recently honored by the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce at their annual dinner May 9. Price Chopper was honored as business of the year, and Dean was selected citizen of the year.

About 130 members attended the dinner which was held at the CenturyLink building at New Century.

“Jim Dean has been involved in the community for a number of years, including time spent in the Gardner Rotary Club, Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce, Festival on the Trails, Gardner Lions Club and Southwest Johnson County EDC,” said Jason Camis, GE chamber president. Dean retired as the market president of Central Bank of the Midwest last year.

“In the nominator’s words – he ‘doesn’t know a stranger,’” Camis said. “He was always in the community working for these organizations, in addition to school activities and other community events.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper was selected as business of the year.

“This business has been a tremendous supporter of the school district for many, many years,” Camis said. “Through food donations for various events, sponsoring events such as Project Grad, they are a true advocate for education and the services we provide to the community. Their mission parallels that of the school district to achieve the highest level of excellence. Their long-standing presence, highly-regarded reputation and continuous advocacy to building better communities all around Kansas City speaks volumes of the Cosentino family and their mission.”

Finally, their practice of good service and community goodwill, is what makes Gardner an attractive location for businesses, residents and visitors alike, Camis said.

To earn the award, businesses of the year must be located in Edgerton, Gardner, or New Century or serve any of these three communities; they shall have demonstrated excellence in business by their exemplary customer service, revenue growth, or addition of jobs; they shall have supported the community economically or through the use of volunteers; and as a result they shall have improved the quality of life in the region. Government entities and nonprofits are not eligible.

Other nominees for business of the year included: Bret’s Autoworks, Gierginer’s Orchard, Filion ATA Martial Arts, Gardner Pharmacy, Groundhouse Coffee, Cosentino’s Price Chopper, and American Family Insurance, Tim Miller Agency.