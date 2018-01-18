David Thomas Crawford passed on January 12, 2018. He was born on November 30, 1947 in St. Louis, Mo to Lorraine & Thomas Crawford.

During his childhood he lived in St Louis, Mo, Lawrence, Great Bend, Wichita and Shawnee, Kan. He lived his adult life around Kansas City and in Blue Springs, a resident of Edgerton, Kan for 25 years and finally settling in Shawnee, Kan. David was an avid woodworker creating musical instruments such as dulcimers and guitars. A hard working man who had great love for his family, he will be sorely missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, BJ Crawford (Baker), his brother Bruce Crawford of Riverside, Mo, and 3 children: Robert Martin Crawford of Spring Hill, Florida; Barbara Kay Crawford (Michael) of Edgerton, Kan; Jon-David Thomas Crawford of Kapolei, Hawaii. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Lorraine, his brother John, and his daughter Erin Elizabeth Crawford.