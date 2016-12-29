, Sr. of Gardner, KS, passed away Dec 19, 2016. He was 91 years old.

Dave was a native New Yorker, which was still obvious by his accent 45 years after he left the state. Born October 22, 1925, he grew up on Long Island and attended LaSalle Academy in NYC where he was school photographer and captain of the debate club. He was a senior in high school when WWII broke out and joined the Army right after graduation. Near the end of the war Dave was wounded behind enemy lines and left for dead. He awoke and staggered back to camp where he was rushed to a war hospital and later flown to London for surgery and recuperation. After VE Day he finished out his war service as an MP in Germany and Paris.

After the war Dave went to college at St. Bonaventure in upstate New York followed by law school at St. John’s in New York City. He joined Traveler’s Insurance company and stayed in the insurance industry through his career. He married the former Margaret Kelly in 1952 and they had four children.

In 1970 the family moved to Kansas City. Dave joined Employers Reinsurance Corporation (ERC) and spent the rest of his career there. In 1989 Dave married the former Bobbi (Peer) Peterson. In 1991, Dave retired from ERC and the couple moved to Orange Park, Florida where they spent 15 happy years. They enjoyed cruises and road trips and Dave was active in the ship modelers club, bridge groups, and was president of the local Hummel club.

In 2004 Dave and Bobbi moved back to Kansas City to be near family. They lived in Gardner, KS, where Dave was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A highlight during his later years was the Heartland Honor Flight to Washington DC with his fellow veterans.

Dave loved animals and had an artistic side that may have surprised people. He was a skilled painter, built intricately detailed ship models, and even wrote an unpublished detective novel. Dave had a voracious appetite for learning and was an avid reader and book collector. He was also a lover and student of classical music. Dave cared deeply about his family and friends. They will miss his intelligence, humor, strong opinions, and especially his infectious smile and unflagging optimism. In his final difficult days Dave said, “I’m the luckiest person in the world, I’ve been getting breaks all my life and the right thing always seems to happen to me.”

Dave is survived by his wife, Roberta (Bobbi) Bohen, his former wife, Margaret Bohen, their children Marge Eckard (Mike), David Bohen, Jr., MaryAlice Adams (Mark), Richard Bohen, grandchildren Jason Lovecraft (Elizabeth), Kelly (Mason) Jianas (Nick), Caitlin Eckard (Max Ladet), great-granddaughter Allison Jianas, and his faithful dogs, Molly & Matilda. He was also much loved by his step-family: Cindy Hoedel (Mike Boyts), Nancy Hill (Larry), and Mark Peterson (Elena), Cody Hill (Yazmin), Duncan Hill, Spencer Hill (Alyssa), Max Hoedel, Kim Hoedel, Stephanie Peterson, Zach Peterson, Hunter Peterson, and Roman DeJulio.

A memorial service was held Friday, December 30, 2016 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Kan. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wayside Waifs: www.waysidewaifs.org, or the Heartland Honor Flight: www.heartlandhonorflight.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.kccremation.com.