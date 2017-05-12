Edgerton’s annual garage sale is May 13, and clean up day is May 20.

To register a garage sale for publication at city hall and on www.edgertonks.org, please contact city hall at 913.893.6231 by 4:30 p.m. on May 10.

Items for city wide clean up day must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. on May 20.

Residents that need assistance with disposing items and/or yard cleanup tasks should contact city hall by 4:30 p.m. on May 16.

Items that can be placed curbside:

Appliances without CFCs: washer • dryer • water heater; furniture; carpet; and construction debris

Items that can be taken to other locations:

Household hazardous waste, including antifreeze, oil, paints, and chemicals can be disposed of by appointment only at the City of Olathe Public Works Department located at 1420 S. Robinson Dr. To make an appointment, please call 913.971.9311.

Only glass food and beverage containers can be dropped off at Cosentino’s Price Chopper located at 830 E. Main St. Glass items such as windows, mirrors, safety glass and light bulbs are not accepted.

Items that can be dropped off at Edgerton public works:

These items may be dropped off at Edgerton Public Works Department (710 E. Nelson) on May 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Appliances with CFCs: refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners.

There is a charge for tires and motor oil; batteries; brush – brush only. No building materials of any kind. No plastic bags.