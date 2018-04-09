Darrel Wayne Thomas, 71, of Gardner, Kan passed away April 6, 2018.

Darrel was born January 17, 1947 in Kansas City, KS to Otis James Albert and Ella Mae (Manes) Thomas. He graduated from Gardner High School in 1966. Darrel served in the United States Navy from 1966-1972, serving one year in the Philippines. He worked for Simon-RO in Olathe as a hydraulic mechanic and crane builder and then for H.E.R.S. in Olathe as a mechanic and trailer fabricator, retiring in 2009. Darrel was a life-long area resident. He enjoyed working with wood, leather crafts, fishing, tinkering and most of all visiting with his family. He will be missed by family and friends.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Juanita Thomas. He is survived by his siblings: Vernon C. (Connie) Thomas of Gardner, Kan, James A. (Hope) Thomas of Edgerton, Kan and Beverly A. Thomas Workman of Gardner, Kan; nephews, Steven, Alec and Zac Thomas and niece Laura Thomas Bailey.

Funeral will be 10:00 am Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 66030 913-856-7111. Burial follows at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, Kan. Visitation 6-8:00 pm Tuesday, April 10, 2018 also at Bruce Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Health Charitable Foundation for Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com