Daniel Ray Magill, 67, passed away February 5, 2017 at his home in Gardner.

Daniel was born November 29, 1949 in Kansas City, Kan to Genevieve Nadine (Daniels) and Daniel Lee Magill. He attended Deepwater High School in Clinton, Mo. Daniel served in the US Army. He was a driver for Plaza Ford Ideal Industrial Cleaning Service. Daniel was a member of CenterPointe Community Church in KcKan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane Spry. Daniel is survived by a daughter Danielle; sisters: JoAnn Tavis, Connie Smith, Pan Corum and Lena Miki Tye all of Clinton, Mo; nephew Jeffery and wife Traci McHenry and many other nieces and nephews. Cremation with memorial service 7:00 pm Mon., Feb. 13, 2017 at CenterPointe Community Church, 401 N. 78th St., KCKan. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913)856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.