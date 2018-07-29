The proposed on-again, off-again repair of the Gardner Lake dam and spillway may be on again.

“We do have a CIP project in the budget for dam and spillway improvements,” said Michael Kramer, public works director. “Staff intends to work with a consultant, and begin the design of improvements this year.”

Project cost is estimated at $310,000.

The project had been put on hold after the KDA (Division of Conservation Kansas Department of Agriculture) denied state funding because Gardner Lake was no longer a source for municipal use of water.

Gardner Lake was built in 1937. The Gardner Lake Dam classification was changed from significant hazard (Class B) to high hazard (Class C) in 2013. An inspection in 2015 identified failures along the length of the spillway and concluded the spillway needs to be replaced to ensure the integrity of the dam. Spillway repair and dredging was originally approved by the city in January 2017, but was put on hold once the state funding was denied.

“The dredging project is on hold until additional funding is available,” Kramer continued. “The project was to be funded primarily with a state grant. However, the grant was ultimately not funded as the lake is no longer our primary source.”

Dredging would increase the amount of water in the lake and improve the water quality. The city had anticipated about 60,000 cubic yards of sediment would be removed from the lake at the 2017 funding level of $280,000. Previously the city had indicated additional sediment would be removed as funds allow.

Approximately 55 percent of the Gardner Lake Drainage Area is located within Gardner city.