Dale Ellis Young, 54, of Gardner, Kan passed away October 30, 2017.
Dale was born March 7, 1963 in Harrisburg, Pa. to Donald Duane Young, and Judy Jeanette (Kindred) Young.
Dale grew up in Gardner, graduating from Gardner Edgerton High School in 1981. He served in the US Marine Corps Reserves for 6 years. Dale was a collision repair technician at Don’s Body Shop in Olathe, Kan. He loved to boat on local lakes and enjoyed water skiing. He collected music, videos and enjoyed computers. He also loved going to NASCAR races. Dale will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his sister, Dawn Young Schulz and grandson, Gavin. He is survived by his parents: Don Young, Lawrence, Kan and Judy Young, Gardner, Kan; sisters: Danette J. Rupp, Overland Park, Kan, and Darla J. Ward, Gardner, Kan; children: Alexander Lee Young, Pauls Valley, Okla, Travis Aaron Young, Harrisonville, Mo and Candace Elaine Young, Mission, Kan; and four grandchildren.
Visitation 10:00 am, Friday, November 3, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Memorial Service at 11:00 am immediately following Visitation. Cremation. Memorial contributions may be made to The National Stroke Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Dale Ellis Young
Dale Ellis Young, 54, of Gardner, Kan passed away October 30, 2017.