Large sections of 8-foot long interlocking boxed culvert sections have been lowered into place and connected in a drainage ditch running through the tract of land on which a new Dairy Queen Grill & Chill restaurant is being constructed at 518 W. Main St. Once completed, the long culvert will be paved over to serve as part of the eating establishment’s parking lot. This box culvert will wind up being about 260 feet in length, enclosing a drainage ditch between Main Street and Shawnee Street. Meanwhile, construction crews are also busy erecting the wood-frame restaurant building. The new business will be opening in about two months. Photo courtesy of Larry Byers
