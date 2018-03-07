Staff photos by Rick Poppitz
LEFT: In conversation at the CVS ribbon cutting on March 2, are J.P. Larson, CVS district manager and Jason Camis, president of Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce. In the background are Bobby Estudillo, CVS store manager and Steve Shute, Gardner mayor. RIGHT: Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, communications manager/PIO, holds basket of drawing entries for Steve Shute, Gardner mayor, as he pulled tickets for three winners at the CVS ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the city and Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce, on March 2.