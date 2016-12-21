Gardner crews worked more than 200 man hours, spread 265 tons of salt and cleared 1,650 lane miles of roadway during the storm this weekend.

That’s fairly typical for this type of storm, said Michael Kramer, Gardner’s interim public works director. Kramer said the city has about 900 tons of salt left.

“That would take care of 3 to 4 storms similar to what we just went thru,” Kramer said. Public works monitors the salt usage, and Kramer said the city will take steps to procure more, if needed.

Roads were treated by either deicing or plowing and deicing in combination.

“All total we treated 1650 lane miles of roadway. We made it around the city multiple times,” Kramer said. “We are very fortunate we didn’t have any accidents involving any of our equipment or staff. We worked thru three different shift changes each with 7 to 8 people.”

Trey Whittaker, Edgerton, public works superintendent, said about 40 tons of treated salt and 15.75 tons of salt/sand mix were used over the weekend.. Edgerton has 54 lane-miles of roadway, which includes town, rural areas and LPKC/Intermodal.

Both Gardner and Edgerton have plans on clearing roadways, with priority given to those roads most heavily traveled.

According to the cities’ websites, the method in which streets are cleared is:

Gardner

“Inclement weather impacts everyone – whether you’re a motorist or pedestrian,” said Michael Kramer, Gardner’s interim public works director. “We want to educate everyone about our snow and ice removal process so our traveling public can better plan their travel routes and increase their safety.”

Crews plow when snowfall has reached two inches or above, anything less, crews will pre-treat the roads with salt or a de-icer.

Crews aim to plow curb to curb, so motorists should remove cars parked in the streets if a snow event is predicted. Also, because plows do plow curb to curb, children should avoid making snow forts near the roads. Visibility is difficult for operators, so children should play away from the curbs.

Streets are cleared by ranking:

Priority 1: Thoroughfare and arterial roads are completed first. These are the main roads that have the highest travel capacity.

Priority 2: Collector and main-line residential roads are completed next. These types of roads have moderate capacity.

Priority 3: Local residential streets will be cleared once the snow event ends and the clearing of Priority 1 and 2 have been completed.

Priority 4: Cul-de-sacs are plowed after snowfall ends and Priority 2 and 3 streets are cleared.

Edgerton

During winter weather events, first priority is given to calls from emergency responders.

Following any calls from emergency services, the street network is cleared in accordance with the priority plan approved by the city council. This plan addresses the streets most heavily travelled first.

Snow removal from streets

Driving during a winter weather event can be dangerous. There are several ways that residents can assist the city in snow removal from the street.

First, be patient.

Drive slowly and allow extra time to complete your trip. Also allow plenty of stopping distance between you and other vehicles.

Second, prioritize your vehicle trips.

If the weather forecast indicates a significant weather event is coming, consider making your trips to the grocery store or pharmacy in advance. Once the event is here, only make those trips absolutely necessary.

Finally, remove your vehicle from the street.

Vehicles parked in the street make it difficult and unsafe for a snow plow to pass down the street. This can also make it difficult for emergency vehicles or your neighbors to maneuver safely.

Cars left on the street after two inches of accumulation are in violation of city ordinance.

Owners of vehicles in violation may be notified by city hall and requested to move the vehicle. Vehicles that remain in violation may be towed at the owner’s expense.