Cramer employees gather to celebrate Cramer’s 100th Anniversary. The building in the background is the original Cramer Chemical Company building. Submitted photo

Cramer Products is celebrating its 100th anniversary through programs that recognize and thank both their customers and employees during 2018. On June 14, management hosted Cramer employees to a picnic celebration.

Rocco Mango, chief manufacturing and innovation officer, and Rob Mogolov, director of sourcing, grilled hot dogs and hamburgers for the crowd in spite of the 100+ degree temperature. Their efforts were appreciated by the employees who dined inside on a menu that included cake and champagne. Forty-year employee David Caruthers, director of operations, was given the honor of cutting the cake.

The celebration included a video message from Jeff George, CEO, Performance Health, and a presentation and toast given Mango.

“I’d like to use this opportunity to congratulate all the Cramer employees on this remarkable achievement of 100 years, a significant milestone that very few companies achieve,” stated Jeff George, CEO, Performance Health. “A lot has changed since 1918 when the innovative Cramer Brothers started making athletic liniment in their mother’s kitchen. The world’s love for sports is exploding. From pee wee sports to high school athletic teams to professional sports teams, sports play a huge role in our culture, and so does Cramer. At every step and at every level, Cramer is there to make sure athletes are safe, well cared for and are able to perform at their very best. And all that is possible because of our employees’ hard work, leadership and continued commitment to Cramer. Thank you.”

“Cramer has built a legacy of innovation, education and professional support that grew not just the brand, but the entire field of sports medicine and athletic training,” added Mango. “That innovation, education and professional support continue to be the heartbeat of Performance Health. It’s why our brands and products are the most trusted and most used by industry professionals. It’s why Cramer has been around for 100 years, and it will be what continues to drive our growth into the future.”

About Cramer Products

The Cramer brand has been synonymous with athletic training for nearly 100 years. From the days of educating the first athletic trainers to helping found the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, which is still supported today, Cramer has and will continue to carry on the innovative ideals of its founders. Cramer is proud of our heritage and the profession it helped found. Here are just a few highlights:

• 1918: Cramer Chemical Company is born in Frank and Chuck Cramer’s mom’s kitchen.

• 1933: Inaugural issue of The First Aider™. The publication would grow into a must-read resource for athletic trainers.

• 1950: Chuck and Frank fund and help organize the very first meeting of what would eventually be known as the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA).

• 1968: Cramer Chemical Company changes its name to Cramer Products Inc.

• 1974: Cramer Products introduces Quickick, one of the first electrolyte replacement drinks on the market.

• 1991: Cramer becomes the official first aid supplier of Babe Ruth Baseball and Pop Warner Football.

• 2002: Cramer establishes its Advisory Council.

• 2013 – Cramer joins forces with Performance Health to create an unrivaled brand family dedicated to supporting athletic trainers.

• 2018: Cramer Celebrates 100 Years.

About Performance Health

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Performance Health is a global health, wellness and self-care company. The Performance Health brands include Biofreeze®, TheraBand®, Cramer®, Active Ankle®, Bon Vital’®, BVspa™, Perform®, and Thera°Pearl®, all of which collectively create a complementary product offering that has helped professionals, patients and consumers relieve pain, accelerate recovery, grow stronger, and enhance quality of life for nearly 100 years.