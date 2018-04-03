Johnson County’s new 28-courtroom courthouse will be built across Santa Fe Street directlynorth of the existing courthouse building and directly west of Olathe City Hall in downtown Olathe. The courthouse will cost $182 million ($193 with inflation costs factored in) and will take four years to construct. Submitted graphics

In November 2016 Johnson County voters approved a 10-year, quarter-cent sales tax increase to help fund the new courthouse, plus a $21 million medical examiner’s office.

March 22, schematic design renderings of the new county courthouse were presented to the Board of County Commissioners.

The designs were shown during a committee of the whole presentation. Commissioners were updated on the project’s goals, design process, site and building design, construction timeline, budget and next steps. The seven-story courthouse will be approximately 320,000 square feet with 28 courtrooms, expandable to 36 courtrooms in the future.

The building will include space for the district attorney’s office, jury services, sheriff security, Judicial Information Management System (JIMS) staff, court clerk, court legal help center, law library, court administration, court trustee and a secure tunnel to the Olathe Adult Detention Central Booking facility.

Schematic designs will be submitted to the city of Olathe in late March for planning review. Groundbreaking is slated for July with construction to follow. Johnson County’s Department of Facilities Management is leading the courthouse project with a design-build team that includes JE Dunn, Fentress Architects, Civitas and TreanorHL.

Historic homes north of the site were torn down to serve as a public lot with 215 public spaces.