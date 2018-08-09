Apparently newspapers aren’t dead. At least according to a survey commissioned by the Johnson County government.

Johnson County residents were surveyed on ways to improve the quality of county communication with the public. The survey, administered by ETC Institute in Olathe, is conducted by phone with a random sample of 408 county residents. The results for the random sample of 408 respondents have a 95 percent level of confidence with a precision of at least +/- 4.8 percent, according to the report.

Ninety-two percent (92 percent) of those surveyed indicated they depend on traditional media either “frequently” or “occasionally” to stay informed about the county.

Other types of communication residents depend on include: person-to-person/word of mouth (81 percent), JoCo Magazine (73 percent), and the Internet (not including the county website (72 percent).

When asked which technology-based methods of communication respondents had used or watched in the last week, the responses included: local news on TV (69 percent), text messaging (53 percent), website (52 percent), Facebook (46 percent), local news in newspaper (38 percent), and local news on the radio (38 percent).

The report did not appear to differentiate between online newspapers (website), traditional hard copy news print and a presence on social media.

“Although The Gardner News has seen print subscriptions remain stagnant, readership growth has been substantial on our social media and gardnernews.com outlets,” said Rhonda Humble, The Gardner News publisher. “Newspapers provide information, the way that information is delivered to readers is inconsequential.”

The Gardner News is one of the last newspapers located in Johnson County.