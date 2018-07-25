Karl Burg

Club reporter

The Country Hearts 4-H Club is a community club with members of all ages, from cloverbuds to 18-year olds. The members develop practical skill sets through a myriad of projects, including Arts and Crafts, Foods and Nutrition, Shooting Sports, Clothing Construction, Rocketry, Woodworking and many more.

In addition to working on these projects, the members of the Country Hearts 4-H Club also engage in many activities in the community throughout the 4-H year.

This involvement in community service is a key element of the club. The Country Hearts 4-Hers wrap books for elementary and middle school-aged kids of the Kansas City area, so those kids can have a book of their own at home.

Annually, club members also choose a day each week during Summer to interact with children in the Salvation Army Preschool. This involves the members reading books and providing activities and fun crafts for the preschoolers.

Other community service activities include ringing bells for the Salvation Army, collecting donations for the food pantry, writing letters to veterans, and visiting residents of local nursing homes.

Community service and project work combine effectively to develop a 4-Her’s head, heart, hands and health, and the Country Hearts 4-H Club adopts these ideals so that we, as a community, can “Make the Best Better!”