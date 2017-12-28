The public is invited to attend the installation ceremony for recently elected members to the City of Gardner Governing Body on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at 6 p.m.
The ceremony will consist of the swearing in of Mayor-Elect Steve Shute and new councilmembers Mark Baldwin and Randy Gregorcyk. The city will also recognize the outgoing mayor, Chris Morrow, and City Councilmember Kristina Harrison for their many years of service.
The event will take place in the City Hall Council Chambers, 120 E. Main St. It will also be livestreamed from the city’s YouTube page at youtube.com/user/GardnerKS for those unable to attend.
A short reception will follow.
Council installation ceremony slated for January 8
