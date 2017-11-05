Staff photo by Rick Poppitz
In December, the Gardner council approved a memorandum of understanding with Heartland Family Farms, LLC. Heartland wants to develop a 2 million square foot warehouse, manufacturing and distribution facility on a triangular shaped, 123 acre piece of land located on the east side of Four Corners Road and the south side of 183rd Street. The Heartland Farms development agreement would require that the road be improved to handle normal truck traffic and 12 inches of asphalt would be very adequate, according to Larry Powell, Gardner.