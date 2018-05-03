Cornhole is a game in which small bags filled with dried corn are tossed at a target of an inclined wooden platform with a hole at one end. A Cornhole Tournament was held on April 28 on the lawn north of city hall as a fundraiser to benefit eight year-old Eliana Rafferty of Gardner. Eliana, pictured here with her mother Erin, is diagnosed with Coffin Siris Syndrome (CSS), a rare genetic disorder that affects less than 100 people in the world. She is in second grade at Madison Elementary. Her family is trying to raise funds so that they can attend a three day conference in September.
Staff photo by Rick Poppitz