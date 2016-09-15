Tyler Cordts has been named the new wrestling coach at Gardner Edgerton High School.

Cordts is a graduate of Sante Fe Trail high school and wrestled and graduated from Central College of Pella, Iowa. He also, holds a master degree in special education from Ft. Hays State University.

Cordts, 29, brings several years of experience to the GEHS position. After a two year assistant wrestling job at Pella Iowa High School, he moved back to Kansas and was the head junior high and assistant high school coach at Sante Fe Trail. He then went to Basehor Linwood High School as the head coach and turned out numerous state champions and finalists.

He just completed a busy summer with his new Blazer team. He accompanied 21 Blazer wrestlers to an Arkansas weekly camp. While there, the team wrestled with some of Arkansas ‘ top teams.

He coordinated 24 morning weightlifting and wrestling sessions at GEHS averaging 15 wrestlers per day. The team also became involved in the community doing landscape and volunteer work at Vintage Park and Assisted Living in Gardner.

Top performances have come this summer from Jensen McDermott and Drake Taysom who represented GEHS in Kansas in national wrestling duals. Carlos Gaeda also participated in the national duel in Texas. ”As a coach, I believe that hardwork pays off,“ said Cordts. The more wrestling you do the more successful you will be. A team that enjoys the sport and your teammates is more likely to be successful. So, we do volunteer work, summer activities and competition to build that bond.”

Tyler lives in Gardner with his wife, Kathryn and will teach Special Education and Lifeskill classes at Gardner Edgerton high school.