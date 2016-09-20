Cops N’ Bobbers returns to Edgerton for the 20th straight year. The event will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The event is free, but registration is required.
Kids and families are welcome to enjoy a friendly fishing competition followed by a picnic at Edgerton Lake.
Medals will be awarded to the top three in each category – biggest fish, smallest fish, and most fish caught. Each participant will also go home with a prize.
Registration is required, and it opens at 9 a.m. before the event.
Cops n’ Bobbers date set in Edgerton
Cops N’ Bobbers returns to Edgerton for the 20th straight year. The event will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.