Seth Gunkle, reporter

The monthly meeting of the Comet Tech 4-H club was held on Jan. 17, 2017 at the Johnson County Extension Office.

The Special Events committee met following the meeting and worked on decorations for the club’s table for Food Fare. Comet Tech will have food samples and a booth that reflects “National Science and Technology Day,” at the Fare. The table decorations include atoms and molecules, the smallest particles of matter. The food samples will stay with this theme, and the club will have matter in the forms of liquid, solid and gas as demonstrations.

The date of Food Fare is Jan. 28, 2017, at the extension office, 11811 S. Sunset dr., Olathe. Many 4-H clubs have been encouraged to participate with up to three food samples built around a holiday theme. Clubs will also have demonstrations that keep with their theme.

It’s from 10 a.m. -11:15 a.m. followed by Master Food Volunteer’s presentations in table setting, food preservation and baking. This event is free and welcomes the public interested in 4-H; however, bring food items to donate to City Union Mission.