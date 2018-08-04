Comet Tech 4-H Club had classes this year in Veterinary Science and learned all about cats and reptiles in an effort to understand their pets and creatures in the wild. It also helped the club members know how to better care for these animals. Led by Dr. Bonnie Dechant, the class learned all about these cats and toured her veterinary clinic learning about cat care and services available. Bonnie also had the class tour a pet shop to explore exotic animals and reptiles. Have fun taking your learning to the fair! Submitted photo
