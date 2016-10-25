(L-R) Dylan Harding, Jack Hansen, Conner Burroughs, Derrick Burroughs and Eddie Harris were part of a crew of volunteers working on a new shelter installation at Gardner Community Garden on Oct. 22. The shelter, which can be seen in the background, is the result of a $2500 grant the garden recently received from KCPL. Dylan Harding applied for the grant on behalf of the garden as part of an Scout project. Submitted photo

Seth Gunkel

Club reporter

The monthly meeting of the Comet Tech 4-H club was held on Oct. 18. This was the first meeting of the new 4-H year. The club began with the installation of officers for the 2016 2017 4-H year. They are; Anthony Graham as president; Preston Simpson as vice president; Nicholas Botkin as secretary; Zachary Botkin as treasurer; Kennedy Botkin as parlmentarian; Desinee Simpson as historian; Seth Gunkel as reporter; David Torres as corresponding secretary; Cole Bichelmeyer and Spencer Eisley as health and safety officers; Matt Ruckersfeldt and Connor Bichelmeyer as wit and wisdom reporters; and Amy Ulrich, Zachary Botkin, Seth Gunkel, and Anthony Graham as county counsel representatives. Plans for a project meeting creating a Boxhatten, w town to learn about architecture was given by Spencer Eisley. Jim and Vicky Gunkel will be leading a Technology and a Leadership project involving Newton’s laws. They will plan a service project for the community in technology with this project. The club voted to pay for the display for the technology project. Health and Safety officer Cole Bichelmeyer talked about lice. Wit and Wisdom reporter Matt Ruckersfelt talked about the harvest moon. The meeting was adjourned. For those interested in visiting Comet Tech 4-H Club, please come on the third Tuesday of the month at the JOCO Extension Office; 11811 S Sunset Dr # 1500, Olathe, KS 66061, at 6:30 pm.