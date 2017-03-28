Photo courtesy of Jerry Kellogg
ColdPoint Logistics, a subsidiary of parent company NorthPoint Development, continues construction of its new Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) cold storage distribution facility at 31301 W 181st Street, just west of the new Waverly Road bridge over the BNSF railroad tracks in Edgerton. The 163,318 Sq Ft building is the first erected in North Park at LPKC, a newly-available 300-acre section dedicated to rail-spur served warehouse facilities. The cold storage facility is expected to become operational by August 2017. Shipping containers, emptied of products imported from Asia to Kansas City, will be reloaded with animal protein and other fresh and frozen Midwestern food products at the ColdPoint facility, then shipped via BNSF’s rail network back to the west coast for direct loading onto ocean carriers, greatly reducing truck traffic and bypassing port congestion.