David Stueve
The boys’ varsity tennis team fought dropping temperatures and strong wind gusts April 18 at their meet in Lawrence, placing fourth as a team. Number One Singles player, senior Ryan Sherman placed fourth, while Number Two Singles player, junior Cooper Hart, battle for a third place finish.
The Number One doubles team of sophomore Carson Williams and junior Max Clark ended play with a fourth place finish while the Number Two Doubles team of senior Kole Nhingsavath and junior Holden Bennett rounded out the day with a third place finish.
In other action, seniors David Adamson, Justin Williard, and Raphael Tjrechi each placed fourth.
Cold weather doesn’t deter boys from 4th
