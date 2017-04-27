Trent Cochran finished 10th in a personal record time of 9:36 at the KU relays. The time is a new sophomore school record at GEHS, and he is closing in on the school record. He currently holds the fastest 3200 time in 6A. Photo courtesy of Brian McGee

GEHS’ Trent Cochran and Matt Summerlin put on a show for the thousands of fans in attendance last weekend at the 90th Annual Kansas University Relays. Competition came against qualifiers from Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Summerlin, a senior, earned a fifth place medal with a 100 meter time of 10:89. He became the first male sprinter in school history to make the finals and finish in the top five. He is currently the number two ranked 100 meter sprinter in 6A and sixth fastest in All-Classes.

“Matt has worked hard over the past year and has become the sprinter we hoped he would be. There are no longer any time goals to achieve, just execution of his sprint mechanics. If he does that great things will happen,” said Coach Brian McGee.

Equally impressive was Trent Cochran who took 10th in the 3200 meters in a new sophomore record time of 9:36. He is closing in on Mitch Loring’s school record set in 2009 and currently holds the number one fastest 3200 time in class 6A.

Meanwhile, senior Cassidy Androff, a Wichita State University commit, placed in the top 10 for the second straight year, earning a seventh place medal with a shot put of 39’2 ½ inches. She currently ranks second in the 6A shot put and sixth in the entire state.

Senior Jazz Davis continued his excellence in the pole vault clearing 13’ for eleventh place. Dylan Wolford threw the javelin a new personal record of 166’6 inches and finished 12th.

Morgan McIntire made her KU relays debut in fashion setting an all-time freshman record in the 300 hurdles in 48.48 and took 19th.

Finally, the boys 400 meter relay team of Jakob Renaud, Summerlin, Taevheon Alcorn and Saevheon Alcorn took third in the Sunflower Showdown in a time of 43.8.

“Our kids were focused and competed real well,” said Coach Brian McGee. “They understood competing at KU is an honor and dialed into giving their best effort. The best the of the team is yet to come.”

Next action comes Friday as GEHS hosts its Annual Trailblazer Invitational. Providing competition will be Olathe East, Olathe Northwest, Blue Valley Southwest, Paola, Mill Valley and Truman.