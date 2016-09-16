Trent Cochran (left) ran a personal best 5k time of 15:58 and placed 7th in invite. Submitted photo
Trent Cochran’s seventh place 5K finish, highlighted the Blazers cross country effort at the Wichita Gold Classic Invitational last week.
Cochran covered the 5K course in a new personal best clocking of 16:58. Right behind came Carson Hughes, 16th in 17:25. Other top Blazers finishers were Joe Corbin, (57th), Rodolfo Berram (6th/new PR) and freshman Will Debolt 71st. On the girls side, Larissa Whidler led the way for the third straight year with a 28th place finish. Sophomore Kelby Wilson made her debut with a 29th place clocking. Alyssa Farrens took 40th; Sophia Pogue was 53rd; and Bella Hinck was 61st.
Team wise, the Lady Blazers took 7th and the boys took 10th.