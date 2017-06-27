Clayton Elliott Simmons, 52, of Kansas City, Mo passed away June 22, 2017 at Menorah Medical Ctr.

Clay was born Nov. 18, 1964 in St. Louis, Mo to Clarence Eugene and Yvonne Eunice (Hinrichs) Simmons. He grew up in St. Louis where he graduated from Univ. High School and attended Univ. of Missouri in Columbia.

Clay joined the US Navy where he served as a nuclear machinist mate. His Navy experience had him travel to many places including Charleston, SC, Connecticut and Kansas City, Mo in 1995 when he was discharged. He married Marilou Morrison on March 6, 1993 in Charleston. Clay worked as an equipment operator for Suburban Lawn and Garden, Kansas City, Mo and worked part-time at Lowe’s. He was a member of First Light United Methodist Church in Gardner. Clay enjoyed gardening and was a community activist who helped out with PTA and was active with Marching Band Parent Club in Grandview, Mo. He was an animal lover who worked at the St. Louis and KC Zoos. Family was a highlight in his life and he will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father. Clay is survived by his mother, St. Louis, Mo; his wife, Marilou, of the home; children: John and wife Jaime Simmons, Yulee, Fla, Kyle and wife Crystal Welch, St. Louis, Mo, Danielle Simmons, Imperial, Mo and Keara Simmons, KC, Mo; brother, Curt Simmons, St. Louis, Mo; former wife, Deanna Welch, St. Louis, Mo and five grandchildren

Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am Thur., June 29, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church, 138 E. Shawnee, Gardner, Kan. Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wed., June 28, 2017 at the church. Inurnment at a later date. The Family suggests memorial donations to the Community Cancer Program Support Fund at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. Please make donations payable to the University of Kansas Health System and mail to Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, suite 305, Westwood, Kan 66205 or visit http://giving.kansashealthsystem.com/tribute to donate online.

Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.