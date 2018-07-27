CLARENCE “LAINE” SMETHERS

Clarence “Laine” Smethers, 79, of Gardner, KS, passed away July 24, 2018 at Villa St. Francis of Olathe. Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 to 7:00 pm Sat. Aug. 4, 2018 at the Gardner American Legion Post #19. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Sat. Aug. 11, 2018 at Kincaid Cemetery, Kincaid, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #19. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.

Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Laine was born Oct. 4, 1938 in Kincaid, KS to Clarence and Gladys (Likely) Smethers. He served in the US Air Force for four years. Laine married JoAnne Littrell on Dec. 31, 1956 in Miami, OK. They have lived in Gardner for the past 40 years. He was a delivery driver for Kenetics. Laine previously had worked as a Sr. Vice President of Guaranteed Foods. He was an avid fisherman and loved playing cards with his friends at the senior center. Laine dabbled in wood working and loved his children and grandchildren very much. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Charlotte Smethers, Leta Faye Bartholomew, Shirley Mae Smethers and Charles G. Smethers. Laine is survived by his wife, JoAnne , of the home; children: Michael and wife Robin Smethers, Gary and wife Theresa Smethers, Anita and husband Paul Watters and Vicky and husband Dave Downey, all of Gardner, KS; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.