Photo courtesy of Larry Byers
The Clare Road grade crossing on the BNSF Railway’s double main track, 1 mile east of Gardner, was re-opened to motor vehicle traffic Aug. 19 after being closed since April 6. The crossing underwent considerable renovation to improve the curvature or profile of the road approaches on both sides. The crossing has been a rough spot for decades and has caused low-boy truck trailers to become hung up. Motorists are cautioned that there is still a 4-5 mph speed recommendation for all motor vehicles because of a continuing dip on the south side and an incline on the north side.