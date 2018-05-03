Gardner’s citywide cleanup will take place on Saturdays, June 2 and June 16.

The city will provide a free pick up of large and small items for residents within city limits. Residents south of 175th St./Main Street will receive service on June 2 and residents north of 175th St./Main Street will receive service on June 16. This offer does not apply to properties residing along private streets.

“In order to use our local disposal company, Gardner Disposal Service, the city had to divide the pick-up times into two weekends to coincide with their available resources,” Michael Kramer, public works director, said.

Gardner Disposal Service said. GEYCP does not have a current budget nor business plan; $10,000 was borrowed from the general fund for start up costs.

“I would like to point out that a lot of people see what we’re doing as athletics only and that’s something we’re trying to get people to understand, is we’re passionate about the other side of things, as far as enrichment. Obviously in year one, those [athletics] are the big ticket items, but we’ve done so many things behind the scenes as far as enrichment goes, and things that nobody has seen,” said Duncanson.

At the Feb. 12 board of education meeting, Chapman made the recommendation for the district to look into creating a committee solely focused on GEYCP. He took time off work to attend this April 24 EASC committee meeting.

Chapman said that there was awesome potential in the program, but he believed that it needed a dedicated committee to take it where it needs to go.

“I don’t think having it stay under this committee, it would have the time, the focus that it needs to have to continue to grow,” Chapman said.

He believes a committee is needed for transparency, and that is why he made the recommendation that brought this item to EASC.

“I think it needs to have its own separate line, separate everything, as far as financial standpoint goes. The reality is, although this is a really positive amazing program, it almost tore our community in half. I think that by not giving that oversight and having community involvement, that we’re just continuing to not give it the miracle grow it needs to expand as quickly as we’d like to see it,” said Chapman.

Robin Strenz, school board member and EASC member, said her opinion was that GEYCP could stay with EASC for the time being.

“In year three, or two, if we see that it is getting too big for this committee, and they don’t feel like they’re not getting the support they need, then maybe we should look at it then,” said Strenz.

Tresa Boden, school board member and EASC member, said she could see both sides and had mixed feelings. She said she could see the need for transparency and community involvement but at the same time worried about getting too many involved.

“You start getting too many opinions in there and too many hands going and stuff gets torn apart too. I just feel like letting it out of this committee right now, I’m more siding with your side now,” Boden said, referring to Strenz’s comment to wait.

After discussion, Ben Boothe, director of secondary educational services, outlined three options for recommendation to the board.

Option 1 was to establish a special committee on a temporary basis. After a year it would be dissolved, and the board could opt to reinstate it year by year.

Option 2 was to establish a GEYCP committee on a permanent basis.

Option 3 was to make no change now, leaving GEYCP under the EASC committee.

After more discussion, Melissa NcIntire, coordinator of student support services made a motion to recommend Option 3, seconded by Erin Nelson, Trail Ridge teacher and the motion carried.