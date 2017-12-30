Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

At the Dec. 18 Gardner council meeting, members approved rezoning of Tuscan Farms, a change in code for industrial buildings and easements for Plum Creek by unanimous votes.

Code for industrial buildings

Council considered another proposed text amendment to the LDC, this one for Section 17.07 Building Standards, regarding building design and performance standards for the General Industrial building type.

Planning Commission recommended approval.

Larry Powell told council this includes additions and changes to the code and intends to provide city planners with a more consistent and current view of how industrial buildings are built.

The amendment was approved adoption of Ordinance No. 2563 with a 5-0 vote.

Rezoning for Tuscan Farms

Council considered planning commission recommendation to approve rezoning for Tuscan Farms subdivision on land located south of Nike Elementary School along S. Gardner Road, from A (Agriculture District) to R-1 (SingleFamily Residential District) and R-3 (Garden Apartment District).

The developers plan to build 256 residential units on 82 acres in three phases. Phase two includes a set of single story four-plex garden apartment buildings along with more single family homes.

Council was provided with detail of discussion from the Nov. 28 planning commission meeting, including public comments from neighboring property owners. One of the concerns was storm water drainage.

Powell said the plan now calls for a detention area in the south east part of the property. This was something neighboring property owners wanted but was not in the initial plan.

Powell discussed other concerns presented at that meeting and said the developer was present for questions as well.

Ordinance No. 2564 was adopted with a 5-0 vote.

After adopting Ordinance No. 2564, in a separate action, council considered and approved right of way and easements, and first plat for Tuscan Farms.

Plum Creek Manor II

By an ‘aye’ vote with none opposed, council accepted the dedication of rights-of-ways and easements on the final plat for Plum Creek

Manor II, a planned 78 lot single-family residential subdivision located north of 183rd Street and south of Trail Ridge Middle School between S. Center Street and S. Moonlight Road.

The Planning Commission considered this final plat at their Nov. 28, 2017 meeting and forwarded recommendation for approval to the Governing Body.