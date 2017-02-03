Gardner recently named Michael Kramer, P.E., as its new public works director. In this new role, he will oversee street and stormwater maintenance, engineering and design, the municipal airport and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) program.

Kramer brings 20-plus years of experience in local government, specializing in planning, developing, and managing multimillion-dollar construction projects and maintenance programs. His areas of expertise include municipal utilities and infrastructure, stormwater, transportation, bike and pedestrian routes, right-of-ways, and technical specifications. He has also worked on a myriad of airport-related projects.

“This is an exciting time for the public works department as we continue to implement our Pavement Management Program and advance our ADA efforts,” said Kramer. “I’m excited to continue the city’s work to build Gardner’s infrastructure in support of its growing population and economic development.”

Kramer first joined the city in February 2016 as its utility manager, working with the water, wastewater and electric divisions. Prior to this, he served as the City of Hutchinson’s engineering director and senior civil engineer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and is a licensed professional engineer.

Kramer can be reached at mkramer@gardnerkansas.gov or 913.856.0914.