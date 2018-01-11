On Jan.- 11 -12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Gardner will again host an all-day educational exhibit for the public to attend in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Located in the Gardner City Hall Council Chambers, the exhibit will feature new displays highlighting King’s life as it relates to the Civil Rights Movement, his distinct focus on service and social justice, and his death.
This two-day event also includes a children’s workstation where young learners can read age-appropriate materials and complete worksheets to advance their knowledge about King and understand why he is commemorated each year. There is also an interactive quiz to test kids’ understanding about what they’ve learned.
Every visitor will receive a Martin Luther King Jr. keepsake. Light refreshments will also be provided.
City hosts MLK exhibit
