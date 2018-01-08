In 2015, the city council formed several citizen advisory committees. The committees were created to engage interested members of the community and solicit advice from them as experts on the culture of the Gardner community.

Committees included: ADA committee, Citizens Police Advisory Committee, Economic Development Advisory Committee, parks and rec, and Streets, Sidewalks and Stormwater. All meetings are open to the public and have an elected official as well as residents appointed by the council.

Committees are scheduled to meet monthly, on a regular schedule, although several committees have met sporadically or suffered cancellations. For example, the ADA committee met only six times in 2017, and the last posted minutes are from April. Only five police advisory committee meetings were held, four cancelled and three unaccounted for on the city’s website. Last minutes posted are from February 2017.

Below is committee information taken from Gardner’s website Dec. 29, 2017.

Citizen Advisory Committees

ADA Committee

The City’s website shows the ADA committee’s meetings were cancelled six times, and the committee met five times. Last minutes posted are April, 2017.

The ADA Advisory Committee was established by the City Council on Nov. 2, 2015. The city has an appointed ADA Coordinator.

The committee meets the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Gardner Senior

Center located at 128 E. Park St.

Members are: Steve Shute, Elizabeth Flora-Swick, Kim Vickers, Julie Aldridge, Dennis Liss and two vacancies.

Citizens Police Advisory Committee

The city’s website indicates four meetings were cancelled and five were held. The last meeting minutes available on the city’s website are from Feb. 17, 2017.

The Citizens Police Advisory Committee was established by the city council on Nov. 2 and is scheduled to meet the second Monday of the month at 8 p.m. in the city council chambers.

Members of the committee are: Rich Melton, Jennifer Schumaker, Danedri Herbert, Amy Williamsen, Norm Schutte, Kacy Dale and Carrie Wilson, according to the city’s website Dec. 28.

Economic Development Advisory Committee

The Economic Development Advisory Committee met six times in 2017. The last minutes available on the website are from October 2017, although April minutes are also not posted.

The Economic Development Advisory Committee was established by the City Council in 2015 and meets the 3rd Thursday of the months at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

Members of the EDAC are: Chris Morrow, Kristina Harrison, Shawn Carlisle, Sylvia Fernald, Chris Kneedler, Eric Hanson, Randy Gregoryck, and Steve McNeer.

Parks and Recreation

The Parks and Recreation committee met nine times in 2017 and three meetings were cancelled. The last minutes available are October, although minutes from June are also missing.

Committee members are: Todd Winters, Jim Dean, Jeff Cordray, Laura Nofsinger, and Molly Singer.

Streets, Sidewalks and Stormwater

The Streets, Sidewalks, and Stormwater Advisory Committee (SSSAC) met six times in 2017, and five meetings were cancelled. The last minutes available on the website are June 2017.

The SSSAC was established on Nov. 2, 2015. The SSSAC consists of six Gardner residents and one city council member. The Advisory Committee serves as an advisory body to the c ouncil on issues relating to the planning, design, and construction of capital improvement projects and other public infrastructure.

The SSSAC meets the Tuesday following the first Council meeting of each month at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Building at 128 E. Park St.

Members of the committee are: Lee Moore, Bruce Hughes, Michael Blanchard, and Mike Reynolds. There are two vacancies.