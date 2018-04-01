Capital Improvement Plan April 2

A work session to discuss capital improvement plan scheduled for April 2

Citizens are invited to attend a public work session at 6 p.m. on April 2, regarding Gardner’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The CIP is a component of the budgeting process that highlights priority, large-scale projects that support the safety and vitality of a city.

Citizens who attend the session will have an opportunity to hear a comprehensive presentation and discussion regarding the council’s direction on future projects.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m., prior to the regularly scheduled city council meeting, and will be held in council chambers, 120 E. Main St.

For those unable to attend the work session, an overview of the CIP will be presented at the May 22 Planning Commission meeting, starting at 7 p.m.

Contact Matt Wolff, senior management analyst, at 913.856.0927 or [email protected] for more information.

I-35/Gardne r Road Interchange

Gardner will host an open house/public meeting for the I-35 & Gardner Road Interchange Project from 5:30 – 7 p.m. April 3 at the Gardner Library, 137 E. Shawnee St. The city is currently studying options to improve traffic flow and safety, and to prepare for future growth.

At the upcoming open house, the city will share information about the most viable improvement options and be available to answer questions about the project. Public input is also encouraged.

Attendees are welcome to come and go at any point during the open house, as no formal presentation will be given. Information from the meeting, including an opportunity to provide comments, will be available online at www.gardnerkansas.gov/I-35GardnerRoadProject.

Questions about the I-35 & Gardner Road Interchange Project can be sent to Tim McEldowney, city engineer, at [email protected]