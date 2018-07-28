During the July 19 city council emergency meeting, the amended water restrictions that had been imposed July 17. The amended restrictions went into effect on July 20.

Outdoor water use will now be determined according to geographical location and applies to all homes, businesses and government agencies. (Map available at www.gardnerkansas.gov)

North of Main St. – Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

South of Main St. – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

No watering on Friday.

Any outdoor water use, including lawn watering and car washing, will be allowed before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m. on the assigned days.

Refilling of swimming pools will be allowed one day a week after sunset. Privately owned pools not filled prior to the declaration of a water warning may not be filled until after the water warning is lifted.

Bulk water sales will be allowed between 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. , Monday through Friday, not to exceed 10,000 gallons per day.

Waste of water will be prohibited.