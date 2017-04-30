This year Gardner’s citywide cleanup will take place on two consecutive Saturdays, June 17 and June 24.

The city will provide a free pickup of large and small items for residents within city limits. Residents north of 175th St. Main St. will receive service on June 17, and residents south of 175th St./Main St. will receive service on June 24. Collection does not apply to properties residing along private streets.

In order to use our local disposal company, Gardner Disposal Service, we had to divide the pickup times into two weekends to coincide with their available resources Michael Kramer, public works director, said.

Gardner Disposal Service has approved the following items for collection:

• Appliances (doors secured or removed, no Freon)

• Box springs and mattresses

• Basketball goals (cut in half and concrete removed)

• BBQ grills (propane tank removed)

• Electronics

• Furniture

• Bicycles

• Push mowers (gas/oil removed)

• Disassembled swing sets

• Carpet (cut in 4-foot lengths, rolled and tied)

• Large pieces of glass (broken down and boxed)

• Bagged, boxed and bundled items

Larger items qualify if two individuals can lift them. In addition, any items over 6 feet should be cut in half.

To ensure collection of items, residents should place their belongings within 3 feet of the curb by 7 a.m. Residents must dispose of items on their own if they fail to make pickup time.

Gardner Disposal will not collect domestic trash, tires, car parts, yard waste and items containing chlorofluorocarbons such as refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners. For a full list of unapproved items, visit www.gardnerkansas.gov.

For a fee, residents may request a separate pickup for unapproved items at 913.856.3851. Residents can contact the Olathe Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 913.971.9311 to schedule a drop off of hazardous materials such as auto products, paints and pesticides.

For more questions regarding approved items for collection or pickup locations, please contact Jody Demaline, public works superintendent, at 913.856.0908.