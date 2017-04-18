Gardner has announced that country music rising star Drake White with his band The Big Fire will headline its Fourth of July Celebration. White is recognized for his hits “It Feels Good,” “Livin’ the Dream” and “Makin’ Me Look Good Again.” He was dubbed CBS.com’s “Artist of Tomorrow.”
White’s musical style consists of country, blues, funk, and rock “n” roll. His energetic live shows gained popularity while opening for some of country music’s biggest stars, including Willie Nelson, Little Big Town, Eric Church and the Zac Brown Band. White and The Big Fire recently kicked off their own headlining Spark tour.
White will take the stage at Celebration Park, 32501 159th St., following country rock singer Rusty Laffoon, returning fan-favorite Big Time Grain Company and newcomer Tara Thompson. Watch for more details about the event or visit www.gardnerkansas.gov.
City announces headliner for Fourth of July
Gardner has announced that country music rising star Drake White with his band The Big Fire will headline its Fourth of July Celebration. White is recognized for his hits “It Feels Good,” “Livin’ the Dream” and “Makin’ Me Look Good Again.” He was dubbed CBS.com’s “Artist of Tomorrow.”