The Citizens’ Police Academy is designed to educate the community about the structure and activities of our police department and to give participants the opportunity to meet and interact with the officers. Sessions are led by police department personnel and guest instructors. The academy will be held on Thursday nights for ten weeks from 6 – 9 p.m., beginning March 22, 2018.

Topics include: Patrol procedures; Criminal law; Officer safety; Traffic enforcement; K-9 utilization; SRO program; Firearms; Investigations; A tour of the Johnson County Adult Detention Center; and Domestic Violence.

The 2018 session of the Citizen’s Police Academy will run from March 22, 2018 through May 24, 2018. Classes are held on Thursday evenings from 6 – 9 p.m.. Classes will be held at the Gardner Senior Center, 128 E. Park St Gardner KS 66030. Upon successful completion of the academy an award ceremony will occur on May 24, 2018.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, live or work in Gardner and have no criminal record. Criminal history/background checks will be completed prior to acceptance.

Applications are available on-line (www.gardnerkansas.gov) or at the GPD. All completed applications must be returned to the GPD. There is no fee to attend but class size is limited for this program. The deadline for applications is Feb. 28, 2018 at 4 p.m.

For more information contact Officer Zach Roberts at 913-856-7312, or [email protected] @GardnerKSPolice