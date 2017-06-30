Edgerton

Edgerton’s community picnic and fireworks show is planned for Monday, July 3. Picnic and entertainment begin at 6 p.m. at Martin Creek Park, and the fireworks display begins at 9:45 p.m.

Due to limited parking, there will be a shuttle bus that operates from 5 p.m. until 12 a.m. Bus stop locations will be at Edgerton Elementary and City Hall.

Events during the free picnic will include music, inflatables and face painting.

Gardner 4th festivities planned

Live music, food vendors, out of this world bounce houses, face painting, portable zip lines (minimum weight for zip lines is 70lbs, max 250lbs), interactive entertainment and fireworks is planned for Gardner’s July 4th at Celebration Park.

Music will also be provided by rising star Drake White with his band The Big Fire will headline the festivities.. White is recognized for his hits “It Feels Good,” “Livin’ the Dream” and “Makin’ Me Look Good Again.” He was dubbed CBS.com’s “Artist of Tomorrow.”

Other special musical guests include country rock singer Rusty Laffoon, returning fan-favorite Big Time Grain Company and newcomer Tara Thompson.

Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m. Celebration Park is located at 32501 W 159th, Gardner.

Gardner dates, times for discharge of fireworks

The sale of fireworks is permitted in Gardner from June 28 through July 4. Please observe the dates listed below regarding the discharge of them.

Fireworks may be discharged;

Sat., July 1 – 10 a.m. to Midnight; Sun., July 2 – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Mon., July 3 – 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Tues., July 4 – 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Spring Hill fireworks dates, times set

Fireworks can be lit from July 1 – July 4, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and December 31 through January 1 between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. in Spring Hill.

To light fireworks, you must be at least 18 years of age or be under adult supervision.

Additional information is available at http://www.springhillks.com/391/Fireworks.