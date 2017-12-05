Cindy LeeAnn Richards

On November 30, 2017 a bright light was extinguished suddenly and entirely too soon, leaving a dark void in the lives of her family and friends. Cindy gave the biggest, and best bear hugs in the world. Her bright smile and infectious laughter will be with us always. Cindy worked as a Vet Tech for Mariposa Veterinary Wellness Center. Her love and compassion for animals showed in everything she did. Cindy loved to skydive, and loved the many friendships she made there, as well as her special friendships at Mariposa.

Cindy was born in Olathe Kansas ,March 22, 1973 to Raylene and Tom Richards. She was preceded in death by her father, Tom, grandfathers Ray Reynolds and Lloyd Richards, and niece Ali Richards. Surviving her is her daughter Kayla and mother, Raylene of Gardner, Ks, brother Tom of Cassville, Missouri, nephew Marshall of Springfield, Mo, grandmothers Katherine Reynolds, Gardner, Ks and Sue Kraft, Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and life partner, Scott Confer.

A gathering and celebration of Cindy’s life will be held at Mariposa, 13900 Santa Fe Trail Dr, Lenexa Ks, Thursday December 7, 2017 from 11:00 to 2:00. A gofundme memorial has been set up to help with Cindy’s end of life expenses or can be sent directly to Raylene.