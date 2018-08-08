Around 11 a.m. on July 31, a 10 year old boy attending the Johnson County Park & Recreation District Mad Science day camp at New Century Fieldhouse accidentally discharged a firearm he had brought in his backpack. . There were no injuries.
The gun discharged when the boy was reaching into his backpack, according to Capt. Rob Weber, JCPRD park police. The gun had not been removed from the backpack but discharged while being moved around. The bullet hit the floor.
“We have submitted this case to the district attorney’s office for review,” Weber said.
Parents were immediately notified after the incident and were asked to come pick up their children who were also attending the camp. There were nine children attending the camp. New Century Fieldhouse remained open.
Child accidentally discharges gun at camp
Around 11 a.m. on July 31, a 10 year old boy attending the Johnson County Park & Recreation District Mad Science day camp at New Century Fieldhouse accidentally discharged a firearm he had brought in his backpack. . There were no injuries.